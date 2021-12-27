Brokerages Expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $269.00 Million

Analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) will post sales of $269.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $262.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $276.00 million. Voya Financial posted sales of $398.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.09.

Shares of VOYA traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,023. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $70.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,355,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

