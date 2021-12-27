$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will report sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the lowest is $1.17 billion. Paychex posted sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year sales of $4.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.65.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,409,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,419,596,000 after purchasing an additional 297,980 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Paychex by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,902,000 after buying an additional 908,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,294,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,478,000 after buying an additional 189,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,457,000 after acquiring an additional 220,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,099,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,226,000 after acquiring an additional 72,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,369. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.94 and its 200-day moving average is $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $137.20. The company has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.34%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

