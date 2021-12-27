LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Hits $0.0133 on Major Exchanges

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $673,509.81 and $2,528.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $204.24 or 0.00398399 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00011673 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000112 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000978 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $638.34 or 0.01245194 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,779,414 coins and its circulating supply is 50,566,637 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

