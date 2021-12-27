Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $204.40 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will report sales of $204.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $209.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $198.30 million. Old National Bancorp reported sales of $223.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year sales of $821.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $817.20 million to $827.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 19th.

In related news, Director Austin M. Ramirez bought 5,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 28.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 12,890 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,764 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 160.7% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 37,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 22,936 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 21,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 94.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 94,516 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONB traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $18.06. 84,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,234. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.83. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

