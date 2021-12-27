Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Has $600,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 14.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,021,793,000 after acquiring an additional 940,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after buying an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,893,596,000 after buying an additional 813,689 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS opened at $153.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.86 and a 200 day moving average of $170.94. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

