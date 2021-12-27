Affinity Wealth Management LLC Has $11.67 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.3% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,830,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 60,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,511,000 after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $453,000. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $398.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $390.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.30. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

