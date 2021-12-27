Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Receives $6.04 Average Price Target from Analysts

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.04.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Sunday, November 7th.

Shares of VNTR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.57. 4,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,167. The stock has a market cap of $273.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.87. Venator Materials has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.31 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Venator Materials will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Venator Materials by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 810,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 84,859 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,382,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,508,000 after acquiring an additional 396,010 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 33,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 76,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

