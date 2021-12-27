Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 349,708 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 0.6% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $41,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.73.

NYSE ABT opened at $139.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $140.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,477 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,628. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.