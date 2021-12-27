Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.15.

BURBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Societe Generale raised Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

BURBY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.81. The stock had a trading volume of 45,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,212. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average of $26.72. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $32.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.1458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

