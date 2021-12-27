Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.89.

TNEYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

OTCMKTS:TNEYF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 33,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,858. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $3.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

