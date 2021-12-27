Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 461.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 22,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 18,475 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.20. The company had a trading volume of 52,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,234,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -81.67%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

