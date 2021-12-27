Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 3,789 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,957 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 2.5% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $337.59 on Monday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.60. The firm has a market cap of $939.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total transaction of $43,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,107,388 shares of company stock valued at $368,404,489 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

