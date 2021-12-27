Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 655 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $252.33. 12,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,734,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market cap of $170.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.43. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.61.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

