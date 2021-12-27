Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Investec upgraded Mondi to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mondi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Mondi stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.54. The stock had a trading volume of 28,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.53. Mondi has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $59.24.

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

