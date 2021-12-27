Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2021

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $400.00.

BCKIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut Babcock International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Babcock International Group from 455.00 to 400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of BCKIF remained flat at $$3.96 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34. Babcock International Group has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $5.24.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering support services to government organizations and key industries in the private sector. It operates through the following business segments: Marine, Land, Aviation, and Nuclear. The Marine segment provides through-life support of submarines, naval ships, and infrastructure; and operates an international naval support business.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Analyst Recommendations for Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF)

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.