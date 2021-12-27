Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $400.00.

BCKIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut Babcock International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Babcock International Group from 455.00 to 400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of BCKIF remained flat at $$3.96 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34. Babcock International Group has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $5.24.

Babcock International Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering support services to government organizations and key industries in the private sector. It operates through the following business segments: Marine, Land, Aviation, and Nuclear. The Marine segment provides through-life support of submarines, naval ships, and infrastructure; and operates an international naval support business.

