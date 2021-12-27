Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OUTKY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

OUTKY remained flat at $$3.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.07. Outokumpu Oyj has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.63.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Research analysts predict that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.