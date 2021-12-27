Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Increased by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 357.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.30.

COST stock opened at $550.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $522.26 and its 200-day moving average is $463.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $244.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $566.55.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

