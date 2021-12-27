Amica Retiree Medical Trust Sells 1,653 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,085 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 6.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 1.9% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 30.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in American Express by 1.5% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in American Express by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,221 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Bank of America increased their target price on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.78.

AXP opened at $164.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $127.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Express has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $189.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.50.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.