Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Boosted by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 22,051.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 2,346,001 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after buying an additional 706,502 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 500.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,607,000 after buying an additional 455,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,704,000 after buying an additional 444,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 735,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,633,000 after buying an additional 277,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO opened at $667.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $569.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $513.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $670.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Citigroup boosted their target price on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $654.39.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 392 shares of company stock valued at $223,723 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.