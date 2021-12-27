Rathbone Brothers plc Cuts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Rathbone Brothers plc reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,052 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 11,757 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 2.0% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rathbone Brothers plc owned approximately 0.07% of Adobe worth $185,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 11.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 63,857 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,620 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $42,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 11.6% during the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $5.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $574.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,342. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $639.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $622.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $273.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $690.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.16.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

