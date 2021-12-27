Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $266.35

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $266.35 and last traded at $266.12, with a volume of 548 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $264.82.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.35.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.3% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,840.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

