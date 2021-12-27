EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Sets New 1-Year High at $221.03

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $221.03 and last traded at $220.93, with a volume of 5954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.30.

Several research analysts recently commented on EGP shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.90.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.08. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 70.55, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.78.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 262,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,236,000 after purchasing an additional 43,462 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 440.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.