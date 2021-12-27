Liquity Price Up 11.6% This Week (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Liquity coin can now be bought for $6.08 or 0.00011900 BTC on major exchanges. Liquity has a market capitalization of $85.31 million and approximately $446,261.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Liquity has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00062468 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,048.12 or 0.07929891 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00079039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00057296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,964.98 or 0.99835623 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007688 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,042,575 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

