Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) to announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Volta Inc – Class A’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Volta Inc – Class A will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($0.94). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Volta Inc – Class A.
Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.38).
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLTA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000.
NYSE:VLTA traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.09. Volta Inc – Class A has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $18.33.
Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile
Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.
