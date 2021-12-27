Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Harrow Health (HROW)

Harrow Health (NASDAQ: HROW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/20/2021 – Harrow Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Harrow Health Inc. owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including an ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx. The company holds Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Pharmaceuticals, Melt Pharmaceuticals, Mayfield Pharmaceuticals and Radley Pharmaceuticals as subsidiaries. Harrow Health Inc., formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. "

12/16/2021 – Harrow Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/13/2021 – Harrow Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Harrow Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/24/2021 – Harrow Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Harrow Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/12/2021 – Harrow Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HROW traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $9.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,217. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Harrow Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.81 million, a PE ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.34). Harrow Health had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Harrow Health by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 28,880 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in Harrow Health by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,861,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its stake in Harrow Health by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Harrow Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Harrow Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

