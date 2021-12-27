$552.43 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will announce $552.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $558.35 million and the lowest is $546.50 million. Apollo Global Management reported sales of $519.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.

Apollo Global Management stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.13. 75,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,905. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Joshua Harris sold 96,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $5,947,931.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $1,425,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,008,572 shares of company stock worth $68,795,055 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APO. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.9% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.8% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

