Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Diana Shipping stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.90. 11,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,302. The firm has a market cap of $356.99 million, a P/E ratio of 76.82 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.75. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $6.36.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 2.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 800.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 118.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,794 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 860,453 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 179.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 796,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 511,965 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 97.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,020,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 502,279 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 284.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 387,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 286,600 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 18.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,643,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 253,642 shares during the period. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

