$7.21 Million in Sales Expected for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) to report $7.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $7.90 million. Sensus Healthcare posted sales of $5.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year sales of $21.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.02 million to $21.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $31.16 million, with estimates ranging from $28.88 million to $34.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Shares of SRTS traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.11. 7,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,027. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72. Sensus Healthcare has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The firm has a market cap of $134.76 million, a P/E ratio of -404.50 and a beta of 0.42.

In related news, EVP Stephen Brad Cohen sold 22,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $176,763.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $170,834.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,668 shares of company stock valued at $670,220. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 12.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

