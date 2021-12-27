Capital Wealth Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 127 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total transaction of $50,750.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,191 shares of company stock worth $447,222,789 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,942.85 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,916.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2,789.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

