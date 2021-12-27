Camden Capital LLC Buys 30 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.6% of Camden Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 502.2% in the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $2,125,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,942.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,916.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,789.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total value of $8,127,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,191 shares of company stock valued at $447,222,789 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

