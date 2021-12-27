Davidson Investment Advisors Decreases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Davidson Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,204,348,000 after purchasing an additional 786,606 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,247 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,123,000 after acquiring an additional 710,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,879,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,255,623,000 after acquiring an additional 346,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,158,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,696,650,000 after acquiring an additional 92,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $212.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.64.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

