Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,501 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 470.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 20,297 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 471,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,693,000 after acquiring an additional 74,076 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the second quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 71,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.65.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $75.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The company has a market capitalization of $191.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.53%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

