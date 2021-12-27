Shell Asset Management Co. Has $13.04 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 303,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 92,337 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $332,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 19,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,449,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,361,000 after purchasing an additional 14,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

NYSE:PFE opened at $58.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

