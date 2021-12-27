Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Trims Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,004 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 5.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Target by 0.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 2.7% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its stake in Target by 3.4% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,293 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in Target by 1.1% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

NYSE TGT traded up $1.66 on Monday, hitting $222.67. 22,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,419,201. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $106.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

