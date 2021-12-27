939 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Bought by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 277,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,368,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.7% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.36.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $4,001,559.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHR stock opened at $325.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.76 and a 200-day moving average of $303.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

