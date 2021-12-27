Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Receives $13.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.13.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Payoneer Global will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
About Payoneer Global
Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.
Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.