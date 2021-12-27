Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Receives $13.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.13.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,879. Payoneer Global has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Payoneer Global will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.