Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stagecoach Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAGKF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06. Stagecoach Group has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $1.50.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

