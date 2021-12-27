Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BrightView’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.12. BrightView posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). BrightView had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $673.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. BrightView’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BV. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly purchased 6,000 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $86,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BV. Boston Partners grew its holdings in BrightView by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 63,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.00. 3,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,113. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. BrightView has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

