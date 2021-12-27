Rathbone Brothers plc Buys 7,714 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc owned 0.06% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $32,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 8,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.9% during the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% during the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.8% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 16,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.7% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $169.16. The company had a trading volume of 68,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,258,667. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.73. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

