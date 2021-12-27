BOOM (BOOM) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $107,610.00

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. BOOM has a market cap of $2.82 million and $107,610.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00047192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,130,684 coins and its circulating supply is 778,099,951 coins. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

