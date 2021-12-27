Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.78 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will report $62.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.05 million and the lowest is $62.60 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted sales of $58.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year sales of $245.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $244.70 million to $245.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $261.43 million, with estimates ranging from $256.49 million to $265.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.91 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 434.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHEN shares. Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHEN. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 20.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 108.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter worth about $211,000. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHEN traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $26.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,012. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.19.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

