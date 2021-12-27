Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oncorus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the highest is ($0.67). Oncorus reported earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($2.46). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($2.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oncorus.

Get Oncorus alerts:

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncorus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Oncorus news, COO Stephen Harbin acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oncorus by 2,605.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 185,768 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Oncorus by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,260 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Oncorus during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 10,777.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 461,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 457,177 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 205.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,280,000 after purchasing an additional 744,200 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONCR stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.26. 2,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,850. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average is $10.40. The company has a market cap of $135.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 5.57. Oncorus has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86.

Oncorus Company Profile

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncorus (ONCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.