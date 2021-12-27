Brokerages Anticipate ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.09). ChromaDex reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ChromaDex.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a negative net margin of 42.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on CDXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of CDXC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.03. 2,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.21 million, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.21. ChromaDex has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $23.66.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ChromaDex by 66.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ChromaDex by 70.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ChromaDex by 4,922.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 373.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the second quarter worth $119,000. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChromaDex

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChromaDex (CDXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.