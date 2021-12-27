$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) will announce sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.08 billion. United States Cellular posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year sales of $4.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United States Cellular.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. United States Cellular’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

USM stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.71. The company had a trading volume of 641 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. United States Cellular has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 3,529.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United States Cellular (USM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.