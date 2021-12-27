Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $211,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,137,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $2,942.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,916.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,789.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total transaction of $8,598,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total transaction of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 203,191 shares of company stock valued at $447,222,789. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.