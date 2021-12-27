Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $83,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.65.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $2,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $75.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.74 and a 200-day moving average of $77.77. The company has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.53%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

