$1.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) to post $1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85. CBRE Group reported earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $5.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CBRE Group.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

NYSE CBRE traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $106.70. 21,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,149. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.76 and a 200-day moving average of $96.27. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $107.96.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,009,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,458,739,000 after buying an additional 663,218 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,879,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,625,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,139,000 after purchasing an additional 297,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,941,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,512,000 after purchasing an additional 282,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CBRE Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,563,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,219,000 after acquiring an additional 300,286 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBRE Group (CBRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.