$2.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Republic Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.91 billion and the lowest is $2.77 billion. Republic Services posted sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year sales of $11.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.96 billion to $11.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.49 billion to $12.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RSG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.90.

NYSE RSG traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.93. 13,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,017. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.04. Republic Services has a one year low of $88.62 and a one year high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.42%.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 125.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic Services (RSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.