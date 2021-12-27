$2.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Republic Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.91 billion and the lowest is $2.77 billion. Republic Services posted sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year sales of $11.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.96 billion to $11.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.49 billion to $12.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RSG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.90.

NYSE RSG traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.93. 13,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,017. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.04. Republic Services has a one year low of $88.62 and a one year high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.42%.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 125.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

