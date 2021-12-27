Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to Post $0.23 EPS

Analysts expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.26. Cognex posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CGNX. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

In related news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Cognex by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cognex by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cognex by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGNX traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.94. 10,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,955. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 1.66. Cognex has a 12 month low of $72.85 and a 12 month high of $101.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.76%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

