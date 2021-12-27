Validity Price Up 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Validity has a total market capitalization of $28.72 million and $5.97 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can now be bought for about $6.43 or 0.00012525 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Validity has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003808 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00029677 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $216.21 or 0.00421313 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,473,619 coins and its circulating supply is 4,468,138 coins. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

